The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKGFF stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $61.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

