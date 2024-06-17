The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
BKGFF stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $61.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Moderna Stock Soars on Cutting-Edge Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.