The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,157.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $177.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

