The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,382,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 1,520,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Cannabist Stock Performance

About Cannabist

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 1,118,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,329. Cannabist has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27.

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

