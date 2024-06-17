The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,382,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 1,520,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBSTF
Cannabist Stock Performance
About Cannabist
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabist
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.