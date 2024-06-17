The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,546,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 291,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.77% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $11,012,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.47. 314,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.66. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

