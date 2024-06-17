The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Sell

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $89.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

LPX opened at $92.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.92. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.