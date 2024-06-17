Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AIFG Consultants Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $34.67 on Monday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $227.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

