Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,650,000 after acquiring an additional 723,992 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 741,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 245,500 shares during the period. Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 543,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TOST shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $22.72 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,223 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,694. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

