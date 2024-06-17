Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,563 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 241% compared to the average volume of 1,337 call options.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.63. 165,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,971. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

