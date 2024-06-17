Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 272,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $329.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.11. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $181.46 and a 12-month high of $338.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

