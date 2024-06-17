Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $507,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after buying an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 659,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $329.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $181.46 and a 12 month high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

