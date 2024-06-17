Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded up $3.72 on Monday, hitting $333.36. The company had a trading volume of 346,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,258. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $182.96 and a 1-year high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

