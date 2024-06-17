TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,294.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,284.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,163.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 100,833 shares valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.