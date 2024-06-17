TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 2.8%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.44 and last traded at $146.00. Approximately 96,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 757,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.01.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.68 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,876 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,732 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

