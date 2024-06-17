Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVN
Trevena Price Performance
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.