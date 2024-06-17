Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVN

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. Trevena has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.