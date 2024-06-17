Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Tronox Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.98. 367,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,034. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
