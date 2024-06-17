True Vision MN LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $105.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

