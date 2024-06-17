True Vision MN LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $92.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $92.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

