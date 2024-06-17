True Vision MN LLC Buys New Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 20,652.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

