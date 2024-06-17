True Vision MN LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.