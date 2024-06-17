True Vision MN LLC Buys Shares of 6,867 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.90 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

