True Vision MN LLC Invests $573,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 172,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 308,843 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.24 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

