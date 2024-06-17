True Vision MN LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $222.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

