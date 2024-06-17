True Vision MN LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $102.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.