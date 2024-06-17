True Vision MN LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $85.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.42 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

