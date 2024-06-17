True Vision MN LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VBR stock opened at $181.11 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average is $181.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

