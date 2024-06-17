True Vision MN LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.17.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.09. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

