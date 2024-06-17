True Vision MN LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $385.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.24, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.30. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $390.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

