True Vision MN LLC Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Entegris by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.15. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

