True Vision MN LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $45,644,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $824.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $728.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.12. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $832.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.15.

KLA Profile



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

