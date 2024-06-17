True Vision MN LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Roku by 35.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Roku by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock valued at $673,993. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

