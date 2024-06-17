True Vision MN LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

