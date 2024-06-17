True Vision MN LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 182,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

