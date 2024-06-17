True Vision MN LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $154.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

