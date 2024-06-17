True Vision MN LLC Takes $722,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $45.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $46.94.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

