True Vision MN LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,292,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock opened at $766.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $756.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

