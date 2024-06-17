TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TrueBlue

TrueBlue Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. 96,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,621. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 million, a PE ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.