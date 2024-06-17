Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.08. 354,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sealed Air by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Sealed Air by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

