Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.71% from the stock’s current price.

VKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. 807,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,303. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

