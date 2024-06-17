Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $28.65. 617,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,712. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,402 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

