Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,727 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $82.87. 1,156,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

