Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 549 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.17.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $515.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

