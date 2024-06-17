Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,859 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

Intel stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,842,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

