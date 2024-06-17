Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,013,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,051.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 182,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 166,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJR traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $104.40. 287,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,247. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

