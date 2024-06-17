Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $498.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.95 and its 200 day moving average is $461.01. The firm has a market cap of $451.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $500.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

