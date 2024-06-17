Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 845,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,929,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,191,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,732,688. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.27 billion, a PE ratio of 233.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average is $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

