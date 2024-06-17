Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 18,324 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 32.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

DIS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.13. 1,968,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,459,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.