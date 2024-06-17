Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $299,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 321.2% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

