Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Twilio Stock Down 2.6 %

Twilio stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

