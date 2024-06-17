U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB remained flat at $38.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,850,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,326,563. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

