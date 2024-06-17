U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $38.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

